Hardship and hunger: Journey of the Banabans

+ Enlarge this image The Methodist church at Tabwewa Village on the hill top. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THEY were brought to Fiji 70 years ago after the Japanese invasion during World War II and were told that the island of Rabi was "just over here" — a response given by Colonial British rulers to the Banaban elders when they enquired where Fiji was.

Confined to the explanation of Fiji's distance from their labour camp island of Tarawa and Nauru, the Banabans set sail, yet baffled about their new island home.

An elder of Rabi Island and assessor Jope Qereqeretabua, whose mother hails from Nadarivatu in the province of Ba, hence the name tag, shared the story of what their elders told them.

"They told us that their forefathers signed our island home — Ocean Island —away to the New Zealand company that wanted to mine phosphate," he said.

"And they only signed it away for 50 pounds for a period of 999 years. They were robbed. But our forefathers were kind and just did it out of their good hearts not knowing what was really in the mind of those people.

"They were taken to other islands before being brought to Fiji."

Their elders arrived on Rabi Island on December 15, 1945, and were left to fend for themselves.

"They were gathered together and sent to Fiji and when they arrived, there were no houses on this island except for a herd of cattle all around the island of Rabi. It was the first time for them to see cows too," Mr Qereqeretabua said.

"And our elders told us that they had to sleep outside or build tents for themselves because it was raining and there was a storm when they arrived.

"It was also cold so they needed the shelters."

Mr Qereqeretabua, whose grandfather travelled to Rabi with the Banabans, said their forefathers lived through many challenges.

"They had to plant their own food and they were just left on the island to take care of themselves," he said.

"At one stage, the tents and temporary shelters they built started tearing and breaking down so the older and the younger generation easily got sick because they were exposed to the cold.

"They also said that while working for the Japanese soldiers in planting crops for their food in Nauru and Tarawa, they were not fed well. So life was not easy for them."

He said the only building on the island was a concrete house, located on the hilltop of Nuku and belonged to Lever brothers.

History says that the Lever brothers owned the freehold island and sold it to the British administration because the colonial rulers needed to prepare the island for the Banaban people.

As his voice trembled, silence surrounded the room as Mr Qereqeretabua looked towards his colleague Koura Tuteariki —another assessor.

"But we have come a long way and Rabi has changed in many ways and we have to thank the Government of Fiji for looking after us over the past years," he said.

"With the development of this island, we now have our own schools, hospital and a government station.

"The women are well supported and our youths as well and we have not experienced what our forefathers went through."

On Rabi Island, the administration has its own police institution and judiciary.

"We also have the Fijians Government police force here and the judiciary department with our own magistrate as well," Mr Qereqeretabua said.

"When our own villagers break the rule like making noise in the village, they face our judiciary here on the island and are punished within the framework of our legislation.

"But if it's a serious crime, then they are referred to the Fijian Government Police Department which deals with them."

Mr Qereqeretabua said the minor village rules breached by the villagers are referred to the island police body to deal with.

"Our police officers, set up by the council, deals with the breach of village rules, but the serious crimes like theft, murder and other cases are referred to the police of the State," he said.

A common identity in the four villages on the island is the construction of huge churches.

Mr Qereqeretabua said the elders trusted only in God for better days.

"In my village at Buakonikai, it took us 10 years to build our church and we didn't use any machines, but built it with our bare hands.Today, as we look back, we know and believe that God has brought us to Fiji for a good purpose and our good days are here with us," he said