Disaster awareness

Alisi Vucago
Monday, January 23, 2017

SAVE the Children Fiji is focused on improving disaster awareness in areas affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston under their Child Centered Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR) project this year.

Save the Children Fiji CEO Iris Low-McKenzie confirmed the project's long term outcome would cause children and communities to be more resilient to shocks and natural disasters.

She said the organisation would support the preparedness of key government agencies, communities, schools and children.

"This project targets government sectors at the national, provincial and district level to embed child centered policies and practices by supporting the national disaster management response system to review hazard assessment processes.

"It includes training on child protection in emergencies to ensure that in the future, front-line responders ensure child safety during hazard events and planners can ensure national policy and budget allocations for Disaster Risk Management (DRM) that will meet the needs of children," Mrs. Low-McKenzie said.

Mrs Low- McKenzie also said since Tropical Cyclone Winston, they had reached and continued to support a total of 28,501 people including 19,725 children from 109 primary and secondary schools and 52 Early Childhood Education (ECE) centers.

She added their response to TC Winston focused on education, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Child Protection and Cash for Work.

CCDRR will cover high-risk informal settlements and villages around Suva, Ba province, Macuata province and Moturiki.

The project will run for a total of five years with a total cost of $4.5 million until June, 2021.








