/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE close relationship between Pacific people, their culture and the marine environment must translate into actions and policies to ensure sustainable marine economy development, says British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins.

Ms Hopkins said this resulted in the Marine Economies program for the Pacific that was launched by the UK to assist island states.

She said this was also one of UK's biggest bilateral initiatives in the region.

"It is all about using hydrographic and scientific expertise from world-class institutions in the UK to partner with Pacific countries in terms of the long-term sustainable development of the oceans," Ms Hopkins said.

"This is very important not just for the Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's vision for the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23), but for the long-term development of the Pacific.

"We also believe that the Commonwealth's network of island nations offers us all a unique platform for fostering greater connectivity on these issues."

Ms Hopkins said the next stage of the program would be rolled out later this year and added that Fiji's co-hosting of the 2017 UN Oceans conference in New York this year will also enhance the program and its discussions.

"The program enables training and capacity building for national agencies involved in the research and management of marine resources."