Strays on roads

OWNERS of livestock who tether their animals along roadsides have been warned to properly confine their animals or be taken to task.

Responding to concerns raised from drivers regarding herds of stray animals that continue to wander along roads in the North, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said livestock owners could be taken to task.

Ms Naisoro said owners of livestock could be charged for failing to confine the livestock.

"We are calling on drivers and commuters to send us pictures of animals straying along roads so that we can target communities along these roads and warn livestock owners," she said.

"The problem of stray animals is a common issue along roads in remote places.

"Our traffic marshals will also be making trips along these places as they travel to Savusavu and Nabouwalu for operation purposes."

Ms Naisoro said livestock owners needed to be responsible and confine their animals for their own safety and the safety of commuters.

Meanwhile, regular drivers along the Labasa-Savusavu highway have raised their concerns on the herd of horses and cattle that continued to stray along the Nawaisali and part of the upper Nabalebale stretch.

Taxidriver Net Ram said he escaped accidents twice at both places after stray horses gathered in the middle of the road at night.

Mr Ram said the stretch was used frequently by heavily loaded trucks.

Another driver Shalendra Prasad said something needed to be done to animals along the Nabouwalu-Dreketi stretch.