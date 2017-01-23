Volunteer work

Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

FIJI Cancer Society volunteers based in the Western Division are confident of boosting numbers in time for breast cancer awareness month in October.

Volunteer Milika Wata-Marshall said they needed a range of volunteers from areas across the division to provide greater awareness.

"It's nice to get range of volunteers and we know there have been morning teas hosted by women in areas like Waiyavi where housewives are getting together to discuss these issues," she said.

"More people are talking about it and it is not such a taboo, however, there are still people who still live with cancer and don't react until they reach the final stage of the illness."

She said apart from growing the number of volunteers, they were in the process of setting up an information centre on cancer.

"We are looking around for any old buildings that we can occupy, preferably near the hospital, with a library and books that contain information for people wanting to go for treatment.

"This year for the west, we'd like to have everything close to the hospital and all under one roof. Screenings are there but we'd like people to make follow up checks."








