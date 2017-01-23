Fiji kids charity helps 120

/ Front page / News

MORE than 120 of the poorest children in Nadroga have been educated through sponsorship facilitated by Australian charity Fiji Kids Learning for Life.

Founder Julie Hoskison said since the charity first opened its doors in 2009, they had been inundated with requests for assistance.

"We started with 13 kids eight years ago after the devastation caused by the 2009 floods and now we are assisting 75 kids in primary and secondary schools and five teenagers at the Fiji National University," she said.

"This is not counting the 40 students who have completed high school through our sponsorship program.

"Our objective is to keep kids in school even if their parents don't have the funding or resources to meet their education needs.

"We welcome Government's free tuition initiative, but there are a lot of parents and guardians out there who cannot afford to provide their children more than one meal a day, let alone fork out for uniforms, stationery, shoes and lunches.

"And this is where Fiji Kids comes in. For $A1 ($F1.57) a day, a concerned citizen in Australia can ensure that the child they sponsor has all of his or her educational needs.

"We want to keep kids in school for as long as possible so they get the best education and give them the best opportunity to break the cycle of poverty that their families are in."