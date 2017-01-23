Recycling project

/ Front page / News

Twenty-four volunteers from Global Vision International (GVI) have continued their recycling projects for villages along the Dawasamu District despite having their volunteer houses ruined at Silana Village during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

GVI had been carrying out awareness programs and educational lessons in villages since 2014. After the cyclone hit last year, their progress was hindered.

GVI community project leader David Booth said they tried to reinstate some of the recycling points and this year, Natadradave Village was their first village.

"The recycling points built contained three different bags with the signage for each material such as hard plastics, glass, tin and aluminium.

"We also did a recycling awareness workshop prior to building the recycling points to gauge what the communities understood about recycling," Mr Booth said.

He said the last step of the project was to set up a clean village community where the villagers would take ownership of the recycling points.

GVI would collect the filled bins on a monthly basis. These are taken to Suva and later shipped to Australia and New Zealand for processing.

Each recycling point cost about $200 and the collection of the bags from villages costed $300 per month.

Mr Booth also said GVI would fund for the collection of bins only for the next few months before the villagers would have to independently pay for their own collections at only $30 per month.

Natadradave Village headman Tomasi Naisoso was thankful for the efforts shown by the GVI team and he stated the project would encourage villagers to work as a team in maintaining the cleanliness of the village.