Fiji Time: 6:12 PM on Monday 23 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Suicide attempts

Aqela Susu
Monday, January 23, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is yet again reiterating the need for people not to take their problems into their own hands.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said this as two more attempted suicide cases were reported in the Western Division.

Ms Naisoro said reports of suicide and attempted suicide cases still remained a concern for police.

"We are requesting those facing any form of emotional problems to know that there is always a solution to their troubles," Ms Naisoro said.

"As of today (yesterday) suicide cases stand at six compared with five for the same period last year while attempted suicide stood at eight compared to six."

The cases in the Western Division, she confirmed, were linked to relationship problems.

"We are stressing the importance of dialogue.

"There are also institutions that can offer assistance or are willing to give counselling in times of difficult situations.

"People are different and will handle situations differently and while some situations might be difficult to handle, please know that resorting to such drastic measures is never a solution as there is always someone who is willing to listen and help," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou steps down
  2. Fiji 4 rally
  3. High hopes
  4. Ammo suspects front court
  5. NFP: Why the delay
  6. Parents raise concern, Tiko clarifies absence of teachers
  7. A-G urges people to contact State
  8. Vital State assistance
  9. Suicide attempts
  10. Champ gives thanks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  9. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  10. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)