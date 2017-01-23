Suicide attempts

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force is yet again reiterating the need for people not to take their problems into their own hands.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said this as two more attempted suicide cases were reported in the Western Division.

Ms Naisoro said reports of suicide and attempted suicide cases still remained a concern for police.

"We are requesting those facing any form of emotional problems to know that there is always a solution to their troubles," Ms Naisoro said.

"As of today (yesterday) suicide cases stand at six compared with five for the same period last year while attempted suicide stood at eight compared to six."

The cases in the Western Division, she confirmed, were linked to relationship problems.

"We are stressing the importance of dialogue.

"There are also institutions that can offer assistance or are willing to give counselling in times of difficult situations.

"People are different and will handle situations differently and while some situations might be difficult to handle, please know that resorting to such drastic measures is never a solution as there is always someone who is willing to listen and help," she said.