Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police to boost manpower

Aqela Susu
Monday, January 23, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force will soon see a boost to its total manpower.

A total of 90 men and women will be marching into the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, Suva next Sunday for a six-month basic recruitment course.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said this recruitment was to replace retired police officers.

"We are not recruiting because of the election. We are just recruiting because of the many number of vacancies available within the force," ACP Tudravu said.

Meanwhile, he confirmed an operational plan for the force for the 2018 General Election had been presented to Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

ACP Tudravu said he had briefed Brig-Gen Qiliho and would disclose more about their plans in the coming weeks.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou steps down
  2. Fiji 4 rally
  3. High hopes
  4. Ammo suspects front court
  5. NFP: Why the delay
  6. Parents raise concern, Tiko clarifies absence of teachers
  7. A-G urges people to contact State
  8. Vital State assistance
  9. Suicide attempts
  10. Champ gives thanks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  9. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  10. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)