Police to boost manpower

A total of 90 men and women will be marching into the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, Suva next Sunday for a six-month basic recruitment course. Picture: FILE

THE Fiji Police Force will soon see a boost to its total manpower.

A total of 90 men and women will be marching into the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, Suva next Sunday for a six-month basic recruitment course.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said this recruitment was to replace retired police officers.

"We are not recruiting because of the election. We are just recruiting because of the many number of vacancies available within the force," ACP Tudravu said.

Meanwhile, he confirmed an operational plan for the force for the 2018 General Election had been presented to Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

ACP Tudravu said he had briefed Brig-Gen Qiliho and would disclose more about their plans in the coming weeks.