Dates set for free screening

THE dates for free screening in cardiology, oncology and advanced orthopaedic in four hospitals in the country by specialists from India have been confirmed.

On January 30 and 31, the specialists will carry out free screenings at Nausori Hospital.

From February 1 to 3, they will be at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Ba Hospital on February 6 and 7, and Lautoka Hospital from February 8 to 10.

The specialists are being brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji, which is fully-owned by New Zealand citizens and was registered in Fiji in 2012, under its joint venture agreement with the Fiji Government.

SSPHL Fiji official Durdamya Munibhargav confirmed the free screening dates yesterday and said the screenings were for the general public.

Mr Munibhargav said the free screening for oncology or cancer would focus on mainly women for breast and cervical cancer.

Dr Shekhar Kulkarni, a renowned breast cancer surgeon, who has vast experience from Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai, India, will do the screenings for cancer.

He will be assisted by Dr Nilam Kolte, an onco-pathologist.

"Fiji will no doubt benefit from Dr Kulkarni's experience and excellent services brought to the doorsteps of the Fijian population free of cost by SSPHL Fiji," said Mr Munibhargav.

"People should come forward by overcoming their cultural barriers and take advantage of the free screenings in cardiology, oncology and advanced orthopedic.

"It's a well known fact that the cost of medical screening and treatment is going up rapidly, thus making it difficult for individuals to avail such services.

"Although there's going to be a huge expenditure on doing the screenings and some tests, we are providing such services free in partnership with the Government."

Mr Munibhargav said a healthy population was an asset and need of the day for any country.

He says SSPHL Fiji's vision is to ensure that medical services and facilities are available, accessible, affordable and accountable.

SSPHL official Dr Netra Vishwakarma said the Indian Government and the Indian High Commission in Fiji were very much supportive of this move by SSPHL Fiji.

Considering the rising cases of cancer around the world, she urged Fijian women to come forward and get checked for the killer disease.

Enquiries by people can be made at pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.