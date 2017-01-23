Fiji Time: 6:12 PM on Monday 23 January

Out of poll run

Nasik Swami
Monday, January 23, 2017

POLITICIAN and leader of the deregistered Green Party, Bernadette Rounds-Ganilau, will not run for the 2018 General Election.

In an interview, Mrs Rounds-Ganilau said her family does not want her to contest the election.

"At the moment no, I am just biding my time and preparing everybody else for the election," she said.

Mrs Rounds-Ganilau said she had a lot more work to do on the ground instead of standing for the election.

The vocal politician also highlighted that the state of affairs, in particular, that of the roads in the country was not good.

"Look at the state of the road. In the old days, we used to have that thick piece of the gray tarseal, but now it's just like the icing on the cake.

She claimed things were not right for the ordinary people.

However, Mrs Rounds-Ganilau said if she did change her mind, she would join the political party of an old friend of hers.








