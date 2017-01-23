Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

Uni prepares for semester

Shayal Devi
Monday, January 23, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific's (USP) Lautoka campus team have been working hand in hand with their landlord to get facilities ready before Semester I starts.

Last November the campus was badly damaged in a late night fire which, investigation reports say, was caused by an electrical fault.

Campus director Dr Pramila Devi said their team had been working with authorities to determine the cause of the blaze.

"USP, along with the landlord, has been busy getting the renovation completed in time for premises to be ready for Semester I and this will be in compliance with the relevant authorities," she said.

"New electrical wiring is being done to Fiji Electricity Authority standards and this will comply with requirements of the National Fire Authority."

She said their team was also working to upgrade the fire system panel in the premises.

"This will allow for early detection of such incidents in future. USP and its landlord is also working with other relevant authorities to comply with all requirements.

"Both the landlord and USP are working with their insurance reps to determine the actual cost of damage. It's a work in progress."








