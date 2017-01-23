Burrows: Thank you for 2016

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa general manager Alan Burrows with staff members of the resort. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

PREMIER Denarau-based tourist property Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa capped off 2016 on a high note, says resort general manager Alan Burrows.

The property organised a thanksgiving function last Friday to herald in 2017 with industry partners.

"We just took the opportunity to have some of our partners along for tonight and thank them for 2016," Mr Burrows said.

"I wish them all the best for 2017 and continue those relationships we have developed over the years."

He said post-Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, a lot of people in the tourism industry were concerned about the effect the storm would have on the industry.

"However, 2016 was pretty good actually.

"I think everyone was very concerned that after Winston, tourism was going to be affected a lot more, but I think Fiji pulled together as Fiji can and we all got involved.

"I think everybody saw a good lift for business this year. At the moment, the beginning of the year is slower than we thought but forward bookings are all right."