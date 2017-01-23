Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

Bridges close, works begin

Shayal Devi
Monday, January 23, 2017

THE Koronubu Bridges 1 and 2 in Ba will be closed from today to allow maintenance work to commence on the structures, Fiji Roads Authority has advised.

FRA CEO John Hutchinson said the bridge closure would allow its contractor Higgins (Fiji) Ltd —to carry out the important maintenance works.

"Works will include clearing of debris, replacing the steel bridge beam and bridge deck, replacing of running boards and wheel guards and painting," he said.

He said there was an alternative access along Naboutolu Rd which was linked to Navala Rd.

"We are advising the public travelling along this area to take this notice into account when finalising travel plans."

He said FRA apologised for the inconvenience.

"Once the repair work is completed, the people of Koronubu can expect to travel on an improved and safer bridge."

The bridge will reopen on February 16.








