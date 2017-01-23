Residents claim no water

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Karishma Dutt tries to fill a basin of water at her home at Vunicuicui settlement yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has failed to address intermittent water supply to residents in some parts of Labasa.

Frustrated residents of Vunivau claimed their complaints to WAF in the past few months had not been answered.

Resident Sunil Mani said water problem had become one of the major problems in the North.

"We have been experiencing water shortage in the past two weeks and we have complained to Water Authority office here in the North but nothing is done," he said.

Mr Mani said residents paid water bills for intermittent supply.

"This is really a serious matter and the Water Authority has to look for ways to supply us with water because we don't want to pay water bills when there is no water. We have been using water from our tanks every now and then and on top of that we still have to pay for our water bills of $30 and it's not fair," he said.

Another resident Suresh Mani said they had waited so many times for WAF to visit their house and fix their pipe, but no one turned up.

"It's like our plea is falling on deaf ears," he said.

"Something should be done to fix this water problem in our area and we don't want to go on like this."

Maya Reddy, who has been living in Vunivau for more than 50 years, also shared the same sentiments.

"There has never been any change at all to this water issue in this area," she said.

Questions sent to the WAF last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press.