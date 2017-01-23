Vital State assistance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The team from the NDMO office carry relief supplies to villages in Qamea after the massive landslide. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE multi-agency team led by the National Disaster Management Office to Qamea Island has completed relief and recovery works

The teams were sent to the island two weeks ago after landslides that caused significant damage to homes, farms, and public infrastructure.

Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management acting permanent secretary Loata Vakacegu said the agencies had their sector-specific objectives and responded accordingly to the humanitarian needs on the ground.

"The team conducted detailed damage assessments and provided relief supplies and temporary shelter to the affected population," she said.

Mrs Vakacegu said geo-tech and land boundary surveys were conducted by the Mineral Resources Department.

"The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs was responsible for the long-term plans for Dreketi, which was the worst village affected," she said.

"The team also conducted minor repairs on public infrastructure and that Government will now focus on long-term rehabilitation."

Activities accomplished by the multi-agency team are:

Health

* the Qamea Health Center has been temporarily relocated to Vadravadra settlement following its destruction on Dreketi Village;

* Social Welfare and Empower Pacific conducted trauma counselling and psychosocial support group work sessions with over 100 children and adults;

* a mobile health clinic of seven health personnel visited villages and settlements conducting outpatient clinics and public health awareness sessions;

* about 100 patients were seen by the mobile health team;

* mosquito spraying was conducted in risk areas in villages and settlements;

* no disease outbreaks have been reported; and

* 1100 first aid kits distributed and 82 Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) kits distributed.

Education

* all schools began as scheduled;

* Ministry of Education and Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) engineers constructed temporary learning spaces for Dreketi District School; and

* Naivivi Primary School cleaned and cleared by RFMF engineers.

Water

* Water Authority of Fiji and RFMF engineers conducted repairs and restored water on Dreketi Village after four weeks of limited water;

* 9 x 5000 litre water tanks distributed; and

* LMC Vatulawa distributed 43,000 litres of water.

Agriculture and Food Security

* assessments of food sources conducted by Ministry of Agriculture;

* 5000 planting material distributed because of significant farm damages;

* 5000 grams of vegetable and fruit seeds distributed; and

* more food rations will be distributed.

Mineral Resources Department

* the Mineral Resources Department conducted geo-tech surveys and made recommendations on adaptation and mitigation measures for areas affected by landslides.

Power Supply

* Department of Energy conducted minor repairs on solar power systems and held consultations on solar home systems for new customers and

* 87 solar lights distributed

Infrastructure

* machinery deployed to clear debris will continue for next 4 weeks; and

* RFMF engineers assisted with clearing of debris and distribution of relief items.