High hopes

+ Enlarge this image All set to go ... Ropate prepares for school year as his dad watches over. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

A YOUNG boy is heading into high school with the dreams and aspirations of his village.

Ropate Racule Ramacake Jr, 13, is one of the two students from Drekeniwai District School in Navatu, Cakaudrove who will be joining the soon to be reopened Queen Victoria School (QVS) in Tailevu this week.

The two will be also among the hundreds of students who will be absorbed into the Tailevu school following the completion of rehabilitation work last February.

"I want to be an aircraft engineer and all this was why I wanted to join QVS," said the 13-year-old.

"All I want to achieve while there is to focus on my studies and work towards achieving my goal, so not only can I look after my parents but give back to my village as well."

The youngest of three children, Ropate will be accompanied by his cousin, Semi Ramacake in a bid to further their education away from their rural schools.

His father, Ropate Ramacake Sr,said he did not mind having to wait for two weeks before his son could start school.

"These two weeks are worth it. As long as they are able to learn in a proper classroom and not in tents," he said.

"Many a times we face transportation problems back in the village but having to go through QVS will make it easier for us to send him to school without any difficulty."