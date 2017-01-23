Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Monday, January 23, 2017

Beachcomber heard of a story of how children so often use instant messages (IM) language that often leave our senior citizens wondering what words such as OMG, MYOB, LOL etc actually mean.

Beachcomber heard from a friend of how his grandmother one day greeted family members that arrived home from work with tears in her eyes, saying she will never forgive one of her grandchildren.

The elderly woman's grandson was annoyed with her constant questions, questioning where every family member was off too, who they were with and often accusing them of being with the wrong crowd in the yasayasa (neighbourhood).

So, the grandson told his grandmother to MYOB (mind your own business).

Lo and behold, when the elderly woman's son who is the grandson's father arrived home that day, the elderly woman was balling her eyes out, her son was curious to know what happened.

The woman then told her son that she will never forgive her grandson as he had cursed her.

The lady's son angrily called out to his son to explain why he did what he did.

Father and son ended up in fits of laughter, when the son explained that he had told his grandmother to MYOB.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64920.6302
JPY 56.278553.2785
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.45470.4427
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48930.4723

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou steps down
  2. Fiji 4 rally
  3. High hopes
  4. Ammo suspects front court
  5. NFP: Why the delay
  6. Parents raise concern, Tiko clarifies absence of teachers
  7. A-G urges people to contact State
  8. Vital State assistance
  9. Suicide attempts
  10. Champ gives thanks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  6. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  9. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  10. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)