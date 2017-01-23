FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

Beachcomber heard of a story of how children so often use instant messages (IM) language that often leave our senior citizens wondering what words such as OMG, MYOB, LOL etc actually mean.

Beachcomber heard from a friend of how his grandmother one day greeted family members that arrived home from work with tears in her eyes, saying she will never forgive one of her grandchildren.

The elderly woman's grandson was annoyed with her constant questions, questioning where every family member was off too, who they were with and often accusing them of being with the wrong crowd in the yasayasa (neighbourhood).

So, the grandson told his grandmother to MYOB (mind your own business).

Lo and behold, when the elderly woman's son who is the grandson's father arrived home that day, the elderly woman was balling her eyes out, her son was curious to know what happened.

The woman then told her son that she will never forgive her grandson as he had cursed her.

The lady's son angrily called out to his son to explain why he did what he did.

Father and son ended up in fits of laughter, when the son explained that he had told his grandmother to MYOB.