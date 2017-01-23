NFP: Why the delay

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says it's concerned at the delay by the Constitutional Offices Commission to appoint the Electoral Commission which is critical for preparations for a truly credible, free and fair general election.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said since the three-year term of the commission came to an end on January 9, 2017, the Supervisor of Elections, who reported to the commission and took directions from it, had been left unsupervised and was carrying on with preparatory work for the election.

"We ask, whom is the supervisor reporting to and taking directions from? Is it the Minister Responsible for Elections who happens to be the Attorney-General as well as the general secretary of the FijiFirst party?" Prof Prasad said.

He said the Constitutional Offices Commission was empowered under Section 13 of the 2013 Constitution to appoint the chairperson and members of the Electoral Commission.

"For the sake of transparency and accountability of the electoral process, there shouldn't be any delay in the appointment of the Electoral Commission.

"Otherwise, any further delay will in our view constitute systematic election rigging by ignoring the need for the continuous existence of an independent institution," Prof Prasad claimed.

He questioned why the term of the Chen Bunn Young chaired commission cannot be extended for a three-month term.

"It is deeply concerning that the Elections Office has been running without the constitutionally mandated oversight of the Constitutional Offices Commission especially when the Elections Office is already preparing for the 2018 election.

"The next scheduled general election can be constitutionally held as early as April 2018, three and a half years into the term of the current Parliament.

"This is 15 months away. We cannot have the Supervisor of Elections running election preparations at his own discretion against a backdrop of clear conflict of interest from his minister who is the general secretary of the governing FijiFirst."

He said an Electoral Commission is needed to ensure the implementation of recommendations by the Multinational Observer Group (MOG) that observed the 2014 General Election and the 2014 annual report of the Electoral Commission itself.

Request seeking comments sent to the Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Election, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum via electronic mail (email) on Friday on the matter remained unanswered when this edition went to press yesterday.

Mr Young had confirmed the three-year term of the Commission came to an end on January 9, 2017.

The commission had seven members Father David Arms, Alisi Daurewa, Professor Vijay Naidu, Jenny Seeto, James Sowane, Larry Thomas and Mr Young as the chairperson.