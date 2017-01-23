Fiji Time: 6:11 PM on Monday 23 January

A-G urges people to contact State

Litia Cava
Monday, January 23, 2017

ALL Help for Homes initiative recipients who are finding difficulties in the delivery of their hardware materials should liaise with Government, says Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This after concerns were raised by members of the public over the supplies of their hardware materials as it does not correspond together with their orders.

"If you can show us as to where that has happened, which supplier has not supplied the amount that has been paid for, please give us the evidence for that and we will most definitely highlight it with the suppliers," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"As you know that in the first phase some of them were slow with the delivery and those companies have actually been removed from the second phase so we are taking proactive stands on that.

"We have also getting those who have been slow to pay interest so we are very much on top of these suppliers to ensure they fulfil their contextual part of work."

Government plans to complete the $20 million phase two of the Help for Homes scheme by February 2.








