Parents raise concern, Tiko clarifies absence of teachers

Aqela Susu
Monday, January 23, 2017

WITH the school term already started, some teachers may still be missing from school because they are engaged in other commitments such as taking their children for enrolments, says permanent secretary for education, Iowane Tiko.

He made this comment after concerns were raised by parents at a primary school in Lami that there was a shortage of teachers to cater for the whole school since classes started last week.

The parents claimed the school only had four teachers on the first day of school and three teachers on the second day to cater for the whole school.

Mr Tiko clarified all classes were supposed to normalise when school started on Tuesday, last week.

He also said the ministry was not facing any difficulties with the transfer of teachers or their replacements.

"The only problem is that some of the teachers are parents as well and they also have to take and enrol their children in school especially in the boarding schools. The parents should know that they are also on that ground," Mr Tiko said.

"The teachers cannot expect them to teach on the same day when they have commitments such as taking their children to RKS or form three students.

"Teachers are responsible but when they are missing from school, when they are being posted, they are either committed to go and enrol their sons or children in secondary schools and they will be back."








