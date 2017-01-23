Fiji 4 rally

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chevening scholarship recipient and feminist Roshika Deo with a friend during the Women's March in Brussels. Picture: ROSHIKA DEO

FOLLOWING the swearing in of America's President Donald Trump on Saturday, four Fijians have joined the world's largest protest against his foreign policies.

The four — Roshika Deo, Betty Barkha, Sandra Fong and Kaushal Sharma — joined more than two million people worldwide yesterday, participating in the famous Women's March — America's popular event that defends women's rights and concerns of the ordinary people following its national election.

In Fiji, the Fiji Women's Rights Movement has compiled a solidarity video in support of the protest.

In an interview from Belgium yesterday, Ms Deo said she participated in the global march in Brussels while Ms Barkha participated in the solidarity march in Thailand, Ms Fong attended the march in Geneva while Mr Sharma joined thousands of protesters who took to the streets in London.

She said the participation of Fijians was to tell the world that Fiji was also part of the global agenda, expressing its discontent over the election of Mr Trump and how his foreign policies would affect the Pacific.

"The marches were in resistance and in protest to Trump's policies and stance on many issues that affect women and people not only in the US but all around the world," Ms Deo said.

"I attended the women's march in Brussels which was held at Place de la Monnaie and what appeared a few thousands of people came in the freezing winter to gather and show dissent and resistance," she said.

Ms Deo said changes in America's position on certain foreign policies could potentially have adverse effect on Fiji and the Pacific as a region.

"Trump has many times expressed his skepticism for climate change and has said that he was going to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement and also cut climate change funding if he became president, including reviving the coal industry.

"As soon as coming into power as a President, the official White House website has had everything related to climate change removed.

"Prior to this, Trump had ordered for information on all policies and staff that were working or worked on the Paris Agreement."

She said Fiji was a leader in the region and globally on the work on climate change.

"We were not only to be the first country to ratify the Paris Agreement, but we have also been appointed the Presidency of the next climate change summit in Germany in 2017."

Ms Deo said the World Health Organization relied on funding from America for its work on health emergency reforms and working with stakeholders to respond to outbreaks such as the Zika virus which also affected the Pacific.

"There have been indications of funding cutbacks by Trump which could curtail global epidemic responses.

"What is also scary is the global political cultural impact.

"Already in Fiji, there is a heavy patriarchal political system and we practise a machoistic bullying and oppressive form of politics which many revere and validate.

"Trump also epitomises this and this kind of political leadership appears to get further entrenched potentially preventing us from increasing the number of women in politics and redefining political spaces."

According to CNN, Mr Trump in his inauguration speech said the oath of office he took was an oath of allegiance to all Americans.

"For many decades, we've enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidised the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military; we've defended other nation's borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay."

"We've made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon."

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre coordinator, Shamima Ali said she would discuss with her staff on what could be done locally to contribute to the protest.

The marches continues in major countries around the world today.