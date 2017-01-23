Roko Tupou steps down

/ Front page / News

SUSPENDED National Federation Party (NFP) parliamentarian Roko Tupou Draunidalo has resigned from Parliament and the National Federation Party.

Roko Tupou confirmed she resigned from the positions on January 20.

She said she wanted the voices of those who voted for her to be heard in Parliament through a third NFP parliamentarian.

Her resignation means Parmod Chand, who received 1014 votes in the 2014 election, is the next eligible NFP member to enter Parliament, restoring the party's numbers in the august House to three.

"To begin, I apologise most sincerely to you that from the time the FijiFirst majority in Parliament saw fit to suspend me on 03 June 2016, I have not been able to be in the House to do what I was elected to do — which is to scrutinise Bills, laws and present coherent issues to strengthen legislation and assist with government policy formulation and implementation," Roko Tupou said.

"There are about two full sets of the parliamentary term to go and I would like your vote to be heard too in the House through a third and the next NFP member to Parliament.

"I therefore wish the next honourable member from the party and the party itself very well for the remaining term of this Parliament."

Roko Tupou said she used her time outside of Parliament to reflect on the things she cared about in Fiji and that had helped her make the decision.

"Selfless defence of the rule of law should be everyone's business if we are to progress as a nation to the benefits of citizenship like fair and just wage rates, great hospitals and schools that our neighbors in Australia and New Zealand enjoy as inherent human rights," she said.

"I will continue with that from outside of parliament up to the next general elections as I would like to see the defeat of the FijiFirst government at the next poll."

Roko Tupou said that she would use the time away from parliament to return to legal practice and spend pend more time with family, friends and constituents as well as take care of her personal health.