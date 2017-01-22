Marriott at Momi begins recruitment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Marriot Resort will open at Momi Bay in April 2017. Picture: Supplied/Fiji Marriott

Update: 8:16PM TOURISM industry workers around the country have the option of a big brand name to add to their resume when the Fiji Marriott Resort opens at Momi Bay in April 2017.

Excitement increased over the weekend amongst tourism industry workers when the resort posted a call for staff on its 10 day old Facebook page.

The post has attracted quite a large following with Fijian tourism workers from around the world inquiring about positions.

The Fiji Marriott Recruitment Day will take place on January 24 and 26 at the Cocoa Palm, Westin Resort, Denarau, Nadi from 10.00am to 7.00pm.

"The Fiji Marriott Resort at Momi Bay will set a new benchmark for the Fiji resort experience."

"We are looking for people with a passion to provide excellence in everything they do. Prior hotel experience is highly regarded however not vital as all training is provided," the post said.