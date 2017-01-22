One cheque for LTA payment

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:04PM INSTEAD of separate cheques for the various payments motorists make to the Land Transport Authority, the organisation now accepts single payments.

In a statement to all media on this week, LTA says service payments can now be made with a single cheque.

This follows the implementation of the new "Joint Cheque Payment facility", according to acting chief executive officer, Aptinko Vaurasi.

"Effective since December 1 of last year, Mr Vaurasi said that the Authority has simplified the payments system as a convenience to its customers and to avoid unnecessary paperwork for its staff," an LTA statement said.

Previously, customers paid for each service with a separate cheque.

"So if they paid for a road levy, vehicle registration fee and penalties, they would need to write three separate cheques."

"Less time is now required for preparing the daily banking, and in the long run, it means more effective use of our resources," Vaurasi said.