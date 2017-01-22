Fiji Time: 10:24 PM on Sunday 22 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

One cheque for LTA payment

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Update: 8:04PM INSTEAD of separate cheques for the various payments motorists make to the Land Transport Authority, the organisation now accepts single payments.

In a statement to all media on this week, LTA says service payments can now be made with a single cheque.

This follows the implementation of the new "Joint Cheque Payment facility", according to acting chief executive officer, Aptinko Vaurasi.

"Effective since December 1 of last year, Mr Vaurasi said that the Authority has simplified the payments system as a convenience to its customers and to avoid unnecessary paperwork for its staff," an LTA statement said.

Previously, customers paid for each service with a separate cheque. 

"So if they paid for a road levy, vehicle registration fee and penalties, they would need to write three separate cheques."

"Less time is now required for preparing the daily banking, and in the long run, it means more effective use of our resources," Vaurasi said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'On that stage'
  2. 7s surprise
  3. No refund notice illegal
  4. Vendors locked out as police hunt for drug peddlers
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment
  6. Another opportunity
  7. Truck mows down man
  8. Taveuni team thank God for win
  9. 'Cheap' machines
  10. India ready to help in polls

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  10. Wait for poll Saturday (21 Jan)