No refund notice illegal

Update: 7:55PM SHOPS which continue to deny consumers a refund or exchange of goods on faulty or inferior quality products could be fined up to $10,000 if caught.

Fiji Commerce Commission chief executive officer Joel Abraham confirmed this today following concerns raised by the Consumer Council of Fiji about the popular notice depriving consumer redress.

The council had released a statement highlighting concerns about prevalent signs and receipt notices which read "No Refund or Exchange".

"Selling goods with the warning sign that states No Refund or Exchange, is unethical, illegal and unilateral declaration."

"It is imperative that all goods sold should be of merchantable quality, reasonably fit for the purpose it was made known by the consumer to the supplier and must also match the sample that was shown to the consumer," the consumer council said.

Exclusionary notices force consumers to accept this as a condition of purchase, although they do have the right to return the goods for redress, if the goods are not of merchantable quality.

Abraham said the signs are illegal as they are a violation of the Commerce Commission act which protects consumers.

The commerce commission has conducted spot checks which Abraham admits find guilty retailers. However, retailers are quick to comply, he said.

"Some traders know that consumers are not fully aware of their rights and so they consciously put up these statements," Abraham said.

"You are depriving the consumer of the right to redress. The consumer has the right to get a product replaced or get a refund if the item is of inferior quality or has any inherent manufacturing defect."

The council meanwhile continues its reminder to consumers to not be intimidated by such notices and to report traders to the council.