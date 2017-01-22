Fiji Time: 10:23 PM on Sunday 22 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New shopping complex for Tailevu North

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Update: 7:45PM A LOCAL businessman has begun works to set up a modern shopping facility for the people of Tailevu North.

Isimeli Cerelala, invested $500,000 to construct a modern shopping facility which will feature a supermarket, bakery and accommodation villas in Veicorocoro Settlement near Natovi in Tailevu. 

While works on the development is progressing, Mr Cerelala temporarily operates Dawsamu Shopping Centre, a small shopping facility which features a bread shop and canteen.

It is the only decent shopping facility serving more than 16 villages including several settlements in Tailevu North. 

Mr Cerelala plans to finish the project by year end.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'On that stage'
  2. 7s surprise
  3. No refund notice illegal
  4. Vendors locked out as police hunt for drug peddlers
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment
  6. Another opportunity
  7. Truck mows down man
  8. Taveuni team thank God for win
  9. 'Cheap' machines
  10. India ready to help in polls

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  10. Wait for poll Saturday (21 Jan)