New shopping complex for Tailevu North

Update: 7:45PM A LOCAL businessman has begun works to set up a modern shopping facility for the people of Tailevu North.

Isimeli Cerelala, invested $500,000 to construct a modern shopping facility which will feature a supermarket, bakery and accommodation villas in Veicorocoro Settlement near Natovi in Tailevu.

While works on the development is progressing, Mr Cerelala temporarily operates Dawsamu Shopping Centre, a small shopping facility which features a bread shop and canteen.

It is the only decent shopping facility serving more than 16 villages including several settlements in Tailevu North.

Mr Cerelala plans to finish the project by year end.