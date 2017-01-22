First NZ company joins seasonal workers scheme

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Krishnil Mudaliar of Sigatoka. Picture: Supplied/DEPTINFO

Update: 7:43PM TWO agricultural workers will soon join the Season Workers scheme to become the first Fijians to be hired by a New Zealand based company.

According to a statement from the Department of Information, Krishnil Mudaliar of Sigatoka and Asish Chand of Navua, both farmers have been contracted to Cairnbrae Seed Cleaning Ltd.

Cairnbrae Seed Cleaning Ltd is located in Ashburton, south of Christchurch on the South Island.

The Department of Information statement said the two had received Life Skills Training and Pre-Departure Orientation Certificates from Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Reactions permanent secretary, Salaseini Daunabuna.

"These two workers will be operating seed dressing machines and will be employed for the duration of six months," PS Daunabuna said.

"Both workers are handpicked by the employer and both have experiences in agricultural farming and also can operate plants and machineries such as forklifts and tractors."

According to the government statement, Mudaliar,28 had �commended Government for the worthwhile opportunity in helping those in need to earn to improve their living standards.�

"This recruitment is the first for 2017 under the New Zealand (Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme."