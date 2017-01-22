New Adelaide flights to bring US passengers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways now has 4 Australian destinations. Picture: Supplied/Shaheen Ali

Update: 7:31PM THE newest Fiji Airways flights which are to Adelaide Australia will begin Friday, June 30, becoming the fourth Australian destination after Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Fiji Airways says the new leg will also give Adelaide residents the option of connecting to the United States destinations through Fiji.

The airlines general manager corporate communications said all Fiji Airways Australian destinations provided that added benefit to passengers down under.

"People in Adelaide can fly to Los Angeles or San Francisco via Nadi. Adelaide to Nadi and then Nadi to Los Angeles," Hussein said.

The Adelaide flights are in time for the airlines new inclusion, a new B737 Max 8 aircraft.

Flights to Adelaide are twice weekly operating from Nadi on Mondays and Fridays, return. Fiji Airways will service this flighting using the B737 and the Airbus A330 aircrafts.