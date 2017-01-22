Hour long workshops for tourism

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A pilot tourism business training will be conducted in Tonga before it rolls out to Fiji and other countries. Picture: Supplied/SPTO

Update: 6:57PM TONGA will next month be a training ground for an innovative tourism focused business training programme designed in Fiji.

The workshops, called "Power Hours" was designed by the South Pacific Tourism Organisation based here in Suva in partnership with New Zealand-based Learnfast Centre. It will be held at the Tonga Ministry of Tourism from Feb 1-2.

The Tonga workshops are a pilot which according to SPTO Marketing Manager Alisi Lutu will be replicated in other member countries including Fiji "if it works."

"It is being held in Tonga because by chance they staged their retreat in January in time with the roll out of our power hours tourism training. Tonga is therefore the testing the ground," Ms Lutu said.

Aimed at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the training initiative comprise a series of short, innovative workshops which the SPTO will monitor for relevancy and effect.

"Different countries have different needs and we must offer something different that is not out in the market."

Participants will learn branding and marketability, Pacific tourism trends, increasing business profits, tourism marketing on small budgets, sustainable ?best practices? for small business; and crisis and risk management.

A unique component of the initiative is the inclusion of individual business coaches to trainees.

"Each workshop is designed to inspire and motivate managers, owners and family members of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which make up the bulk of the private sector in Tonga, to develop and build on their capabilities."

SPTO members pay T$50 or T$25 per person per workshop.

SPTO chief executive officer Chris Cocker said: "The tourism sector in Tonga is projected to become the most significant economic sector by 2020 and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises hold the most potential to drive this growth. SPTO is working closely with the Tongan Ministry of Tourism to provide essential business skills training to propel Tongan tourism businesses forward."

"SPTO has designed these workshops to provide more value for money to our SPTO members and to provide benefits to the bulk of the tourism industry, which is the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This is the first time we have launched the power hour training with Learn.fast. If it is works in Tonga we will replicate these trainings in the other SPTO member countries as part of SPTO?s private sector membership offering."

The Fiji version will depend on the availability of local organisations to partner with SPTO in implementing the workshops as well as the availability of the trainer.

"If Tonga works, the training is package will be promoted to the SPTO member countries and they can select the best time to run the programme," Ms Lutu said.

Where ever it is implement, the workshop is subsidised by local partners but fees charged to participants are to cover costs.