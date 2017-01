/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM A 7.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Solomon Islands at 4.30 this afternoon.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, the earthquake happened at a depth of 68 kilometers.

The centre has issued a tsunami warning for Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea forecasting hazardous tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one meters above the tide level.

The earthquake poses no threat to Fiji.