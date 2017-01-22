Reddy to present detailed Winston rehab report

Update: 6:11PM EDUCATION Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy is expected to disclose detailed information about the update of rehabilitation and reconstruction works at schools damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in Parliament this year.
When questioned about the number of schools still under rehabilitation works, Dr Reddy said he was still trying to gather all the data and would be revealing all updates in Parliament.
The first Parliament sitting is scheduled for next month.
They will sit for one week each from next month until July this year.