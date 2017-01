/ Front page / News

Update: 6:10PM POLICE Commissioner, Brigadier- General Sitiveni Qiliho has been briefed about the operational plan of Police for the 2018 general elections.

This was confirmed by Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu.

He however could not divulge more details about their plan.

ACP Tudravu he would be disclosing more details about their plan once he meets with Brig- Gen Qiliho this week.