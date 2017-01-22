Team combination improves

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:09PM NATIONAL under-17 football team coach Shalendra Lal said the team combination is getting better in every match they play on the New Zealand tour.

The side defeated Auckland City U21 side 3-1 in Auckland on Thursday.

Fiji scored through Kishan Sami, Ratu Dau and Iliesa Rakuku.

"We are improving in every match we play. Our focus is to play from the back and keep ball possession with us," he said.

"We have seen attacking which needs some improvement before the under-17 Oceania Championship in Tahiti next month.

"The team is not concerned with the result as it is just the buildup matches."

Lal who had represented Fiji and Ba in the domestic football is going to lead the national side for the first time in an international competition.

Fiji is pooled with Solomon Islands, Samoa and New Zealand in the OFC U17 Oceania Championship in Tahiti.

"The technical director Ravinesh Kumar and national coach Christophe Gamel has also been helping me and Yogendra Dutt in ironing out our mistakes which we did in the previous two matches," he said.

"We want to be a competitive side in the championship and we can work on our mistakes and get better from the friendly matches."

"Everything is transparent between the coaching panel and the players."

Fiji will play Papua New Guinea U17 and Onehunga-Mangere United Club in the last two friendly matches.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Fiji drew 1-1 against Kiwi Maori in their first match.