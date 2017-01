/ Front page / News

Update: 6:08PM THE First Light Taveuni 7s rugby team took time out to thank the God for guiding the team their first ever major title win.

The side won 2017 Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s tournament beating Wardens 12-10 in the final yesterday.

The players, officials and fans joined in the church service which was held at Bergengreen House in Suva.

Official George Dregaso said they have a lot of faith in God which enabled them to move the mountain.

Team returns to Taveuni tomorrow afternoon.