New stalls for Labasa vendors

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Update: 6:08PM NEWLY built stalls for food vendors in the Labasa market will change the lives of six women who lost their previous stalls to a fire on August last year.

Labasa market food vendor Sylvia Bonaveidogo thanked the Council for their help in providing them with new stall.

"It�s now the fifth month since our last stall got burnt down by the fire which was quite a long  wait and having to have our stalls now gives us a great relief knowing that we can now increase what we want to sell in the market because we now have our own space," she said.









