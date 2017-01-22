New skills based programs at Pacific TAFE

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:39PM THREE new skills based programmes of study which directly respond to industry needs will be available Semester 1 students.

The qualifications are part of the University of the South Pacific�s (USP) Pacific Technical and Further Education (Pacific TAFE) and are designed to give students skills needed in the region as well.

According to a USP statement the programmes are Diploma in Counselling (Level 5), Certificate III in Small Business Development & Management, and Certificate III in Patisserie.

Director Pacific TAFE Hasmukh Lal, said the university developed the programmes based on skills demand in the South Pacific in relevant workforces.

Mr Lal said challenges and complexities of 21st century gave rise to the need for counselling.

"Diploma in Counselling (Level 5) reflects the role of counsellors, who work with clients on personal and psychological issues using established counselling modalities," Lal said.

The counselling course was designed in consultation with certified counselors and the Australian Counselling Association.

The Small Business Development programme is designed to support people who already own businesses as well as those who intend to start their own.

"The programme will provide essential knowledge and skills in business planning, partnership development and communication with customers and suppliers."

The patisserie certificate teaches students the principles of producing baked goods and targets whose who intend to specialise in baking or who wish to develop professional culinary skills.

The programmes received the formal sanction of the USP Council in November 2016.