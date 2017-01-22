Govt workshop on fish health

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image It is important to monitor fish diseases says the fisheries ministry. Picture: Supplied

Update: 5:25PM THE fisheries department will this week host a national workshop to devise a strategy around the biosecurity of our oceans and animal health.

According to a statement sent to all media this afternoon, the workshop to be held at the Holiday Inn in Suva will discuss aquatic bio security and aquatic animal health, issues which were relatively new to Fiji.

"It is important to monitor fish diseases in the growing aquaculture farming activities and imports/exports of live aquatic animals, develop guidelines on aquatic bio security and animal health, work closely among Government authorities concerned and Private Sector at national level, and enhance regional and international cooperation in the area," the fisheries department statement said.

The workshop will be opened by Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau and will be held from 24 - 27 January.