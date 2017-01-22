China Railway win dredging contract

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:19PM THE China Railway First Group has won the government approval to conduct dredging on the Sigatoka River on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture.

A statement from the governments information department confirms the Chinese infrastructural company will be conducting the the first phase of the Sigatoka River Dredging Project.

"The dredging works which has significant economic benefits will improve drainage of agricultural land, increase the flood discharge capacity of the river system and reduce flood damage," the government statement said.

"The company was selected following the advertisement of tenders where a total of three companies submitted tenders for the dredging work. The China Railway First Group was previously contracted to carry out dredging works in the Rewa, Navua and Ba River."

The three-year project is aimed at removing 1.2 million cubic meters of silt and sand from the river bed.

"Through this project, 3.4km of the river will be dredged from the river mouth to approximately 1km below the Sigatoka Bridge."

In the first phase which will last until May, China Railway will dredge from the river mouth and extend to 0.55kilometers up river aiming to excavate 300,000 cubic meters of silt.

Ministry of Agriculture, Permanent Secretary, Jitendra Singh said the project has "no significant negative environmental impact on the mudflats and reefs."

According to the ministry, an environmental impact assessment conducted by Corerega Environment Consultants stated there was no major threat to the survival of marine species in the river.

"The socio economic survey results showed 95% of village and community respondents supporting the development," Singh said.

The ministry said it had briefed the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council and Nahasigatoka Tikina resource owners about the works.

"The Chairman of the Provincial Council expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive presentation made and the support of the community for the Sigatoka River dredging works," the government statement said.

"Mr Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture also visited the site on January 20 to inspect the progress of the Project."