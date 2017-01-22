Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Sunday 22 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Suicide cases increase

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Update: 5:06PM POLICE have asked that people with emotional problems remember that "there is always a solution to their troubles."

A statement from the Fiji Police Force today echoes a regular warning after internal analysis found that an increase of suicide cases to six this year compared to five for the same period last year.

The force said there were eight attempted suicides compared to six last year at this time.

"Another two attempted suicide cases were reported in the Western Division recently and with the reasons linked to relationship problems, we are stressing the importance of dialogue," the police force said.

"There are also institutions that can offer assistance or are willing to give counseling in times of difficult situations."

"People are different and will handle situations differently and while some situations might be difficult to handle, please know that resorting to such drastic measures is never a solution as there is always someone who is willing to listen and help."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'On that stage'
  2. 7s surprise
  3. Vendors locked out as police hunt for drug peddlers
  4. Another opportunity
  5. Truck mows down man
  6. India ready to help in polls
  7. 'Cheap' machines
  8. 'Life is precious'
  9. Cancer survivor thankful
  10. Scheme for labour shortage

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  9. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)