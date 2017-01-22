Suicide cases increase

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Talk to somebody about your troubles, Police say. Picture: FT File

Update: 5:06PM POLICE have asked that people with emotional problems remember that "there is always a solution to their troubles."

A statement from the Fiji Police Force today echoes a regular warning after internal analysis found that an increase of suicide cases to six this year compared to five for the same period last year.

The force said there were eight attempted suicides compared to six last year at this time.

"Another two attempted suicide cases were reported in the Western Division recently and with the reasons linked to relationship problems, we are stressing the importance of dialogue," the police force said.

"There are also institutions that can offer assistance or are willing to give counseling in times of difficult situations."

"People are different and will handle situations differently and while some situations might be difficult to handle, please know that resorting to such drastic measures is never a solution as there is always someone who is willing to listen and help."