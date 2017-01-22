Cancer society gets new boss

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society CEO, Belinda Chan. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

Update: 4:55PM BELINDA Chan is the new chief executive officer of the Fiji Cancer Society (FCS) after the end of long deliberations by the society board.

The FCS board chairman Phillip Low said the decision took a few months to make.

"The board now feels that moving forward, some 24 months later - that FCS is ready to once again become a fully structured organisation with Belinda in place as our CEO, reporting to the Board," Mr Low said.

Ms Chan had been Society Manager since 2015 and according to the FCS "has worked tirelessly with this board over the past 18 months to rebuild and shape the work of the Society."

The new ceo will now be expected to build a new team and put in policies ensure no repeat of 2012.

The society had been led as a trust for a few years since problems in 2012 led to the freezing of its accounts in 2013. The FCS has not been in proper operations since then.

"She has an even more challenging road ahead for her as we move the Fiji Cancer Society into the next phase of our work," Mr Low added.

"She has helped create a network of survivors that now assist with the counseling of newly diagnosed patients amongst other initiatives in her current role as Society Manager."

Ms Chan has a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Psychology and Public Administration in 2011 and a Post Graduate Diploma in Psychology in 2014 from the University of the South Pacific.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to this role and I look forward to the new challenges the board has set for me, and the ultimate outcomes of raising awareness on cancer and improving the situations of our patients and clients," Ms Chan said.