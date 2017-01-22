First year USP students to get tablets

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image USP will give new android tablets to undergraduate students who have paid semester 1 fees. Picture: Supplied/USP

Update: 4:42PM EVERY new undergraduate student at the University of the South Pacific (USP) will get android tablets as the university expands its mobile learning platforms.

The android tablet, with full accessories and functional operating systems will be offered to each undergraduate who has paid their first semester fees.

A statement from the University quotes Professor Rajesh Chandra the vice-chancellor and president of USP as saying �the world of learning was being dramatically disrupted and transformed by new digital learning opportunities. USP has always been a pioneer in distance and flexible learning.�

Chandra said the university reassessed its information and communication infrastructure to keep up with global changes.

"With the influx of mobile computing through notebooks and tablets, USP has formulated a bold new strategy for its digital transformation," he said.

He said the university was implementing initiations to transition to a long term higher education strategy. The strategy includes maintaining student access ratios, maintaining specialised computer labs, design of collaboration spaces, strengthening wireless coverage accessibility and speed and support for the USP Tablet project.

"The University first experimented with giving 600 tablet computers two years ago and research done at that time was very encouraging. In its latest scheme, the University has taken account of its earlier experiment and international best practice."