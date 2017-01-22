Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Sunday 22 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

First year USP students to get tablets

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Update: 4:42PM EVERY new undergraduate student at the University of the South Pacific (USP) will get android tablets as the university expands its mobile learning platforms.

The android tablet, with full accessories and functional operating systems will be offered to each undergraduate who has paid their first semester fees.

A statement from the University quotes Professor Rajesh Chandra the vice-chancellor and president of USP as saying �the world of learning was being dramatically disrupted and transformed by new digital learning opportunities. USP has always been a pioneer in distance and flexible learning.�

Chandra said the university reassessed its information and communication infrastructure to keep up with global changes.

"With the influx of mobile computing through notebooks and tablets, USP has formulated a bold new strategy for its digital transformation," he said.

He said the university was implementing initiations to transition to a long term higher education strategy. The strategy includes maintaining student access ratios, maintaining specialised computer labs, design of collaboration spaces, strengthening wireless coverage accessibility and speed and support for the USP Tablet project.

"The University first experimented with giving 600 tablet computers two years ago and research done at that time was very encouraging. In its latest scheme, the University has taken account of its earlier experiment and international best practice."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'On that stage'
  2. 7s surprise
  3. Vendors locked out as police hunt for drug peddlers
  4. Another opportunity
  5. Truck mows down man
  6. India ready to help in polls
  7. 'Cheap' machines
  8. 'Life is precious'
  9. Cancer survivor thankful
  10. Scheme for labour shortage

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  9. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)