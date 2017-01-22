Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Sunday 22 January

Squatters of concern to roads authority

MERE NALEBA
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Update: 4:30PM THE issue of squatter settlers building houses on road reserves is now a concern for both the Fiji Road Authorities as well as the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

TLTB regional manager Central/Eastern Soloveni Masi during a talanoa session with landowners from Kalabu village, asked members of the landowning unit to refrain from allowing squatters to be established on their land.

Mr Masi said FRA had raised the matter with TLTB asking for their assistance in addressing the issue of houses built on road reserves.

He said this is especially along the Cunningham stretch and Tacirua East.








