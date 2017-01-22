Urwin awards names on Tuesday

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:19PM THE Australian acting High Commissioner Amy Crago on Tuesday will announce the names of the 2017 Greg Urwin Awards.

The awards will enable the recipients selected from across the South Pacific region to receive financial support of up to $39,275.56 (AU$25,000).

The recipients are selected from Pacific Island professionals, researchers and emerging leaders to develop skills, and their experience in their areas of expertise.

Part of the award is undertaking three months placement with an organisation with potential to assist in positive development in the pacific region.