/ Front page / News

Update: 4:14PM POLICE request public assistance to locate missing teenager, Asenaca Lorna Dibau.

Ms Dibau who is 17 years old disappeared from her home in Raiwaqa on January 17.

She is reported to have left home to enroll at her school but failed to return so her mother lodged a report at the Raiwaqa Police Station..

"Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919," Police say.