Qamea works complete

THE People of Qamea Island in Taveuni can now return to their normal schedule this week as early relief and recovery works are now complete.

The works were completed early this week by a multi � agency team that was led by the National Disaster Management Office to the island two weeks ago.

The island was one of the island in the North that was most affected by landslide during TD 04F last year.

Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management acting permanent secretary Loata Vakacegu said the different agencies had their sector-specific objectives and responded accordingly to the humanitarian needs on the ground.

"The team conducted detailed damage assessments and provided relief supplies and temporary shelter to the affected population," she said.