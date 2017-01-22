UK offers climate change help

/ Front page / News

BRITISH High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins says the United Kingdom (UK) will focus on two key areas of development in Fiji this year.

Ms Hopkins said the first issue was climate change and that the UK was ready to work with Fiji during its presidency at the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) this year.

"We are at a very early stage to talk about specifics but UK has offered assistance to the Government of Fiji, as have a number of international partners, and really we are waiting to see the structures that the Fijian Government puts in place but really we are open to the specific requests that the Government has in due course," she said.

"The second is the Commonwealth. We are delighted that Fiji rejoined the Commonwealth a few years back because this year there will be a lot of initiatives coming out and we want to be able to use those in a way that is in the Pacific's long-term interest."

Ms Hopkins also said a lot of interest was shown by Fijians during last year's recruitment process for the British Army.

"This is on very specific areas of expertise around engineering and logistics and at the moment it is very much based on that targeted need.

"We don't have those figures yet of how many Fijians have been selected because those initial people are still working their way through the recruitment process and there is no specific end date for it.

"Overall, we have just over 1300 Fijians in the British Army at the moment."