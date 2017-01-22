Fiji Time: 11:51 AM on Sunday 22 January

Strive for your dreams

Mere Naleba
Sunday, January 22, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy is calling on students to study hard and work towards their dreams and aspirations.

He said children should know students before them never had the opportunities which are now available.

"Children should know that never before this level of opportunity was there for them to study and have a better life, this Government is totally focused on ensuring that every child gets an opportunity to get education right up to a first degree in university," he said.

Dr Reddy said it was important for parents to be involved in the education of their children, indicating this was the new approach the ministry was taking.

He said parents needed to engage often with teachers to see the academic progress of their children.

The minister also warned heads of schools on the misuse of school grants.

"It is the management's task to see the school infrastructure is in good condition and to utilise the money for our teachers and nothing else. There should not be any abuse or misuse of funds. And we urge parents to motivate the children."








