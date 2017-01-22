Fiji Time: 11:51 AM on Sunday 22 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Maximise harvesters, work in your areas

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, January 22, 2017

CO-OPERATIVES formed by sugarcane farmers for the sole purpose of purchasing and operating mechanical harvesters should ensure they form harvesting units within their area of production.

This is the view of Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty.

Since the establishment of the first farmers co-op at Wailailai, Ba, three years ago, growers in other parts of the country have begun setting up and registering co-ops for the sole purpose of buying mechanical harvesting machinery.

"We are urging farmers to form harvesting units within the locality of their collective farm area so that when they use mechanical harvesters, it just goes from one farm to the next instead of jumping all over the place," he said. "This will reduce costs to the co-op and to the individual farmer members."

Mr Chetty said industry stakeholders were also encouraging farmers to form co-ops that collectively harvested 10,000 tonnes.

"The rationale behind this is that each machine can harvest 10,000 tonnes per season and forming co-ops with a total production of 10,000 tonnes will ensure the machines are used as efficiently as possible."

The CEO said each harvester needed up to 10 dedicated lorries to ensure the machinery was not idle for long periods of time.

Mechanical harvesters cut 300 tonnes a day. It takes manual labourers about one week to cut the same amount of cane.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'On that stage'
  2. Truck mows down man
  3. India ready to help in polls
  4. 'Life is precious'
  5. Vendors locked out as police hunt for drug peddlers
  6. 'Cheap' machines
  7. Cancer survivor thankful
  8. Another opportunity
  9. Scheme for labour shortage
  10. Maximise harvesters, work in your areas

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  9. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)