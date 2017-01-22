Maximise harvesters, work in your areas

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Raghwan Ayappan shows his cane ready to harvest at Drasa Dam road, Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

CO-OPERATIVES formed by sugarcane farmers for the sole purpose of purchasing and operating mechanical harvesters should ensure they form harvesting units within their area of production.

This is the view of Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty.

Since the establishment of the first farmers co-op at Wailailai, Ba, three years ago, growers in other parts of the country have begun setting up and registering co-ops for the sole purpose of buying mechanical harvesting machinery.

"We are urging farmers to form harvesting units within the locality of their collective farm area so that when they use mechanical harvesters, it just goes from one farm to the next instead of jumping all over the place," he said. "This will reduce costs to the co-op and to the individual farmer members."

Mr Chetty said industry stakeholders were also encouraging farmers to form co-ops that collectively harvested 10,000 tonnes.

"The rationale behind this is that each machine can harvest 10,000 tonnes per season and forming co-ops with a total production of 10,000 tonnes will ensure the machines are used as efficiently as possible."

The CEO said each harvester needed up to 10 dedicated lorries to ensure the machinery was not idle for long periods of time.

Mechanical harvesters cut 300 tonnes a day. It takes manual labourers about one week to cut the same amount of cane.