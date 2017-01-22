Fiji Time: 11:51 AM on Sunday 22 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Differing views on Sigatoka dredging

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, January 22, 2017

DREDGING works carried out in the Sigatoka River will not impact ecosystems and marine life to any great extent, says Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh.

He made the comment in a press statement issued on Friday, announcing the signing of an agreement with the China Railway First Group.

Mr Singh said the dredging works would not have any significant negative environmental impact on the mud flats and reefs and would not pose any major threat to the survival of species in the river.

"The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the dredging works at the Sigatoka River was carried out by Corerega Environment Consultants," he said.

"The socioeconomic survey results showed 95 per cent of village and community respondents supporting the development."

The Agriculture Ministry said it held discussions with the Nadroga-Navosa Provincial Council and Nahigatoka Tikina resource owners on January 11, 2017 to brief them on the project, the EIA analysis and plans for the river dredging works.

The ministry said the chairman of the Provincial Council expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive presentation and the support of the community for the dredging works.

However, not all residents agree with the dredging works or with the assurances made by Mr Singh in regards to the EIA.

Sigatoka businessman and concerned citizen Bob Kennedy said people attending "consultations" on the dredging issue were not shown the EIA or allowed to question the presenters.

"We have not seen it (EIA) and we were not allowed to ask any questions during a tikina (district) meeting held here on Monday," he said.

"If the ministry believes there will be no significant impact then the least they could do was show us the EIA and we should be allowed to question the presenters and China Railway First Company.

"We have a right to know how they are going to conduct the dredging work and we also have a right to know what they are going to do with the sand and silt they are digging up."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'On that stage'
  2. Truck mows down man
  3. India ready to help in polls
  4. 'Life is precious'
  5. Vendors locked out as police hunt for drug peddlers
  6. 'Cheap' machines
  7. Cancer survivor thankful
  8. Another opportunity
  9. Scheme for labour shortage
  10. Maximise harvesters, work in your areas

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  9. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)