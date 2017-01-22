Differing views on Sigatoka dredging

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dredging works carried out at the mouth of the Sigatoka River. Picture: REINAL CHAND

DREDGING works carried out in the Sigatoka River will not impact ecosystems and marine life to any great extent, says Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh.

He made the comment in a press statement issued on Friday, announcing the signing of an agreement with the China Railway First Group.

Mr Singh said the dredging works would not have any significant negative environmental impact on the mud flats and reefs and would not pose any major threat to the survival of species in the river.

"The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the dredging works at the Sigatoka River was carried out by Corerega Environment Consultants," he said.

"The socioeconomic survey results showed 95 per cent of village and community respondents supporting the development."

The Agriculture Ministry said it held discussions with the Nadroga-Navosa Provincial Council and Nahigatoka Tikina resource owners on January 11, 2017 to brief them on the project, the EIA analysis and plans for the river dredging works.

The ministry said the chairman of the Provincial Council expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive presentation and the support of the community for the dredging works.

However, not all residents agree with the dredging works or with the assurances made by Mr Singh in regards to the EIA.

Sigatoka businessman and concerned citizen Bob Kennedy said people attending "consultations" on the dredging issue were not shown the EIA or allowed to question the presenters.

"We have not seen it (EIA) and we were not allowed to ask any questions during a tikina (district) meeting held here on Monday," he said.

"If the ministry believes there will be no significant impact then the least they could do was show us the EIA and we should be allowed to question the presenters and China Railway First Company.

"We have a right to know how they are going to conduct the dredging work and we also have a right to know what they are going to do with the sand and silt they are digging up."